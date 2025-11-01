Lauren Boebert's alleged Halloween costume photos spark outrage; ‘Mexican word of the day…’

Photos of Rep Lauren Boebert's alleged Halloween costume have gone viral on social media. The Colorado Republican, a Trump ally, is yet to post photos of her costume or even react to the one doing the rounds. Lauren Boebert's alleged Halloween costume has gone viral(X/@mike4colorado)

An X account, Mike4Colorado, posted a photo showing Boebert in a Halloween costume. She appeared to wear a Mexican Sombrero hat and had a placard with her. “Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming…” the message on the board read. Another social media user claimed that her partner was dressed up as an ICE agent. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the photos yet. Boebert is yet to address the reactions. We have reached out to Boebert's office for a comment.

“Lauren Boebert and friends, dressed up for Halloween. Hard to believe that Republicans have erased all the gains they made with Latino voters in 2024,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They attached a photo of the Colorado Rep.

“This is abhorrent. I didn’t think I could get more shocked with these people but every day I am,” another person wrote on social media.

Trump's Gatsby-themed Halloween

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also faced backlash after being photographed celebrating at a lavish Great Gatsby–themed Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The event, held just hours before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was set to lapse amid the ongoing government shutdown, drew swift backlash from Democrats.

The SNAP program supports roughly 42 million Americans, but funding ran out on November 1, leaving many facing uncertainty over access to food assistance.

While Trump mingled with guests dressed in 1920s-style attire, the party’s official theme, “Gatsby and a little party never killed nobody”, underscored what critics called the president’s indifference to struggling families.

Photos showed Trump seated beside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, surrounded by flapper dancers and glitzy decor.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X, “Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a damn about you.”

Rep. Ro Khanna added, “Trump hosts a Gatsby party for billionaires while SNAP benefits expire for 41 million Americans today. Tax the rich. Feed hungry Americans.”

As of now, the White House has not commented on the backlash or addressed the timing of the event.