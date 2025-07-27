Who is Tyler Boebert? Lauren Boebert’s troubled eldest son faces new legal troubles over child abuse

Rep. Lauren Boebert's grandson was involved in an incident that resulted to her troublesome eldest son, Tyler Boebert, being charged with child abuse. Tyler Boebert Charged with Felony Child Abuse Amid Family Troubles(Instagram/Lauren Boebert)

Citing records from the Windsor Police Department, Denver Westword reported on Saturday that Tyler, the 20-year-old son of the Republican congressman and her ex-husband, Jayson, was charged with a felony in Colorado on July 11.

Also Read: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son allegedly made a ‘sex tape’ with co-accused, affidavit reveals

Lauren Boebert speaks out

While downplaying the accusations against her son, Boebert claimed that it was the consequence of “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

Boebert, who serves in Colorado's fourth congressional district, described the occurrence as a “one-time incident” and stated that the boy was unharmed.

“I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family,” the 38-year-old grandmother said.

In 2023, the three-term congresswoman revealed that Tyler's partner became pregnant with his child while he was just 17 years old.

This case is the most recent in a series of legal troubles affecting Boebert's eldest son.

Cases against Tyler Boebert

In September 2022, Tyler reportedly injured his passenger when he flipped his dad's SUV while driving.

He was ticketed for reckless driving, but as part of a plea agreement with Garfield County prosecutors, the matter was ultimately reduced to a “defective vehicle for headlights” violation.

Tyler reported his father's abuse of him at their house to the police in January 2024.

In a Garfield County arrest document, Jayson Boebert was charged with pushing Tyler to the floor and putting his thumb in his mouth, which led to his arrest.

Tyler was on two-year probation after entering a guilty plea to trying identity theft in October 2024.

Boebert was barred from using illicit substances and had to perform 80 hours of volunteer work as part of his probation, according to Westword.

Tyler Boebert is expected to appear in Weld County Court regarding the child abuse complaint on September 8.