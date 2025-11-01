Trump shares pics of renovated Lincoln Bathroom in White House: ‘Was totally inappropriate’

After the massive renovation of the White House's East Wing, US President Donald Trump has now renovated the Lincoln Bathroom with marble-and-gold. Photo of the Lincoln Bathroom shared by Donald Trump

He shared the photos on his Truth Social account on Friday announcing the renovation of the 80-year-old bathroom with pale green tiles and strip lights.

The new Lincoln Bathroom has gold taps and mirrors and lavish white and gray marble walls, as seen in more than a dozen photos that Trump shared on Truth Social.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

The renovated Lincoln Bathroom comes days after reports of Trump administration demolishing the entire East Wing of the White House in October to make way for a giant new $300 million ballroom. But the bathroom renovation is the first major work done on the executive mansion of the White House itself, AFP reported.

The Lincoln Bathroom is near the Lincoln Bedroom on the second floor of the mansion where the US president lives.

He has covered the Oval Office with gold decor, paved over the grass of the Rose Garden with an outdoor patio and put two huge flagpoles on the White House's north and south lawns.

Trump has taken up a series of renovation and building projects since his return to power which has drawn criticism.

The Lincoln Bedroom used to be the late president's office and cabinet room, and was renamed in 1945 when President Harry Truman ordered furnishings from the Lincoln era to be placed there, according to the White House Historical Association.