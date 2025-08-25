Snoop Dogg sparks outrage with views on LGBTQ representation in cinema; ‘Has murder charges, yet can’t explain lesbians’

Social media users are voicing outrage against popular American musician Snoop Dogg after the rapper said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because of LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films. The comments, made during his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, have triggered widespread criticism online, with many questioning his stance on inclusivity in cinema. Snoop Dogg has criticized the LGBTQ representation in kids' movies

On the podcast, the 53-year-old recalled watching the animated film Lightyear with his grandson and being unsettled by a storyline in which one of the film’s protagonists, Alisha Hawthorne, is shown raising a child with her wife. “They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he said.

The rapper admitted he was caught off guard by the moment. “Oh s**t, I didn’t come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he recalled. But his grandson continued to question the logic of the scene: “‘They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’” Snoop said the exchange “f****ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer,” Snoop added.

The Pixar film, which tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, drew controversy even before its release for including Disney’s first prominent same-sex relationship and kiss. The scene was nearly cut, but reinstated after Pixar employees pushed back against studio leadership. The movie went on to face bans in countries such as the UAE, while Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz, defended the representation by calling critics “idiots.”

Now, Snoop’s statements are drawing fresh backlash. Social media users are calling for him to be dropped as the headline act at the upcoming Australian Football League Grand Final, saying his views have no place at one of the sport’s biggest stages. The rapper has previously faced backlash for remarks about Caitlyn Jenner and for using anti-gay slurs on social media.