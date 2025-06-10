Snoop Dogg reacts to Jonathan Davis playing him in his biopic: ‘Beautiful depiction of who I am’

Popular American musician Snoop Dogg’s long-awaited biopic is officially moving forward, and the rap icon has shared heartfelt thoughts on the actor stepping into his shoes. Jonathan Daviss, best known for his breakout role in Netflix’s Outer Banks, has been cast as the lead in the film, which will chronicle Snoop’s journey from Calvin Broadus Jr. to global hip-hop legend. Snoop Dogg has given his approval to Jonathan Daviss to portray the rapper's life in his biopic

Directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Coming 2 America), the project is being produced by Snoop himself, alongside Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker. Craig is currently rewriting the original script, which was penned by Joe Robert Cole.

The Snoop Dogg biopic enters a thriving space for musical storytelling in Hollywood, joining the ranks of successful recent projects like A Complete Unknown. With Snoop closely involved and Jonathan committed to honoring the man behind the legend, anticipation for the film is already running high.

Speaking on the red carpet of the 2025 BET Awards, Snoop opened up about what it means to see his life portrayed on screen and why Jonathan felt like the right fit. “The whole thing man, he's a dynamic actor, he's a great spirit... It's just a beautiful thing to be able to find somebody that can actually do justice to you while you're still here and able to see it,” Snoop said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He went on to describe the scope of the film, promising an intimate, layered portrayal: “you'll just see the evolution... from creation to innovation... you'll be able to see the upbringings, the teachings, the lessons, the things that I went through... just a beautiful depiction of who I am.”

For Daviss, known for playing Pope Heyward and recently seen in Do Revenge, the opportunity is both monumental and deeply personal. “playing a character like like Dog man he's he's an icon... I really want to get down to who he was as a person,” he said. “I take it in small pieces... it's a process and I've just been learning and growing and got a great teacher,” Jonathan added.

The film also marks the first title to come out of Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, with Universal's Ryan Jones overseeing the production.