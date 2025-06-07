Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Snoop Dogg biopic gets its director, Coming 2 America, Dolemite Is My Name-fame Craig Brewer to helm film

ANI |
Jun 07, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Craig Brewer, known for helming such films as Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, is set to direct the biopic of Snoop Dogg.

Craig Brewer, known for helming such films as Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, is set to direct the biopic of Snoop Dogg. Universal Pictures has set Craig Brewer to film the definitive biography of Snoop Dogg's rise from hip-hop artist to renowned entertainment magnate.

Snoop Dogg's biopic will chronicle his rise from hip-hop artist to renowned entertainment magnate. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Brewer will contribute revisions to a script previously written by Joe Robert Cole. The film will be produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker. SVP Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the project for the studio, reported Deadline.

The Snoop Dogg film marks the first movie under Death Row Pictures' overall contract with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. It is an offshoot of Death Row Records, the label that established Snoop Dogg's career and is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter with the expansion. The strategic shift strengthens the brand's reach beyond music, ushering in a new era of imaginative on-screen storytelling.

Universal has found success in the historical hip hop space with the F. Gary Gray-directed Straight Outta Compton, the story of the seminal rap group N.W.A film that was nominated for a Best Screenplay Oscar and grossed more than USD 200 million. Before that came 8 Mile, which starred Eminem in a drama based on his life and rise. Grazer produced that film, which grossed USD 250 million and won an Original Song Oscar for "Lose Yourself."

Death Row's upcoming slate of projects starts with the Snoop Dogg biopic. Beyond film, Snoop will return to NBC's musical competition series The Voice this fall, reclaiming his red chair for Season 28. On top of that, he will continue to partner with NBCUniversal on cross-portfolio opportunities; he was a breakout star on NBC and Peacock's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, reported Deadline.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
