Who is Morgan Geyser? Slender Man case convict with ‘psychotic spectrum disorder’ missing in Madison, hunt launched

Morgan Geyser missing: One of the two individuals sentenced for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing has gone missing after removing her monitoring bracelet and escaping from a group home over the weekend. Morgan Geyser was last seen in the vicinity of Kroncke Drive at approximately 8 p.m. in the company of an adult acquaintance. As of Sunday morning, her location remains unknown.(X@WaukeshaAlerts)

Morgan Geyser, who received conditional release earlier this year, was last seen on the street where the group home is situated in Sun Prairie, a suburb of Madison.

Authorities in Madison reported that Geyser was last seen with an adult companion at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday. Her location remained unknown on Sunday morning, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Who is Morgan Geyser? All on convict's psychotic spectrum disorder

Geyser, now aged 23, was placed in a group home to continue her treatment for a psychotic spectrum disorder. Alongside her co-defendant Anissa Weier, she faced charges of attempted homicide stemming from the 2014 stabbing incident involving their friend, Payton Leutner.

At the age of 12, both Geyser and Weier in 2014 enticed Leutner into a wooded area in Waukesha, located near Milwaukee, where they stabbed her 19 times.

The girls claimed that the stabbing was carried out to satisfy the demands of the fictional character Slender Man. In 2017, both were found not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease and were subsequently sentenced to mental confinement.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years but was granted conditional release in 2021 under a 25-year commitment order. She was released from electronic monitoring in 2023.

In contrast, Geyser received a sentence of 40 years of mental confinement.

Morgan Geyser's photograph issued

Geyser had earlier resided at a psychiatric hospital in Oshkosh for several years.

The Madison Police Department was informed of her disappearance on Sunday morning.

Police have issued Geyser's recent photograph taken from security footage from the last month. Anyone who spots her is urged to contact 911.