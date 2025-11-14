Manhattan shooting: East 96 St and Madison Avenue in Upper Eastside closed amid police shootout

One person was shot in a shootout on East 96 Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday. CBS News reported citing the NYPD that the shooting took place on East 106th street in New York City. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Earlier, the New York Police Department issued an update on social media saying that East 96 Street and Madison Avenue are shut down amid police activity.

According to AMNY, the police officer shot down an armed suspect on Madison Avenue. The suspect reportedly fired at people and a police officer in the area. The suspect was critically injured, the report noted.

The injured man was taken to the Mount Sinai hospital and his expected to survive, ABC reported.

"Due to police activity, please avoid the area of East 96 Street and Madison Avenue," NYPD News said in a post on X. "Expect delays in the surrounding area."

According to reports, the suspect is expected to survive.