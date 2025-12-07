Indian woman shares how to plan budget trip under ₹50K to this 'visa-free island' in Malaysia: Check 3-day itinerary
Travel influencer Shaina Sharma shares a guide to planning an international trip under ₹50,000 to this Malaysian island. Check all the details.
Indian travel influencer Shaina Sharma, known on Instagram as @shaina_sharmaa, in a December 1 Instagram video explained how to explore Langkawi, Malaysia’s stunning island destination, for under ₹50,000. Her Instagram Reels highlights how the island offers parties, nature, adventure, and relaxation, all without burning a hole in the pocket.
In the post, Shaina says, “Don’t tell me you still haven’t explored this island where crazy parties happen, beer costs just ₹80, and stays start from only ₹1,000. Can you believe that? Blue water, lush green forests, and beautiful sunsets. all in one place.” She encourages viewers to begin their trip with the famous Sky Bridge, a location where scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 were filmed.
What are the highlights?
The travel influencer suggests following the Sky Bridge visit with island hopping, where travellers can enjoy crystal-clear water, white sandy beaches, and a full tropical experience. She also recommends visiting the 3D Art Museum for some fun and trying the steepest cable car ride on the island.
According to her, local vegetarian meals cost around ₹300, making Langkawi an extremely budget-friendly destination. She describes the island as peaceful, affordable, and a tropical heaven, also ideal for honeymoon couples. She notes that Langkawi is just a one-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, making it easily accessible.
Her 3-day itinerary
In her caption, Shaina shared a quick and simple three-day plan for travellers visiting Langkawi:
Day 1 – Beach day
Chill at Pantai Cenang
Try water sports
Enjoy the sunset at Tanjung Rhu
Day 2 – Adventure
SkyCab + SkyBridge
Seven Wells Waterfall
Sunset cruise
Day 3 – Island Hopping
Pregnant Maiden Lake
Beras Basah Island
Eagle watching
Explore Kuah Town
She suggests staying in Cenang, travelling during November to March, and not skipping the sunset cruise.
Also read: Anunay Sood, popular travel influencer and photographer, dies at 32
How to reach
The easiest way to reach Langkawi is to fly to Kuala Lumpur and then take a short one-hour domestic flight to the island. Direct flights from India to Langkawi are also available, she shared.
With visa-free entry for Indians, affordable food and stay options, and stunning natural beauty, Shaina’s reel is convincing many budget travellers to consider Langkawi for their next international vacation.
