Influencer Anunay Sood likely died in Las Vegas due to drug overdose: Report

A suspected drug overdose is believed to have caused the death of travel influencer Anunay Sood who was found unresponsive inside a room at the Wynn Las Vegas earlier this month, according to a report by LA-based portal 8NewsNow. Anunay Sood, a travel influencer, died in Las Vegas. He was 32.(Instagram)

Police officers discovered Sood unresponsive in his hotel room on November 4, with “narcotics” located near his body, documents reviewed by the outlet revealed.

Anunay Sood, who had amassed more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, was in the city to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show, as indicated by his recent posts.

According to the report, a woman staying with Sood told investigators that the group purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 am.

She said Sood, along with her and another woman, consumed the substance before falling asleep. When the two women woke roughly an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Police said they recovered a small bag containing an unidentified white substance and other evidence suggesting the group had snorted the powder.

Anunay Sood’s family and friends confirmed his death on Instagram last week, requesting privacy and urging followers not to gather near the family’s residence. His last posts placed him in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

In an earlier statement to HT.com, the Los Angeles police had said, "On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report."

The Clark County coroner’s office has listed his cause and manner of death as pending, noting that toxicology tests - required to confirm whether substances caused the death - may take several months to complete.

As of Monday, authorities said no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur widely known for his visually striking travel content. He amassed a significant online following with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and around 3.8 lakh YouTube subscribers, and was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years - 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sood began by documenting his journeys on Instagram before launching his own Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency.

Over the years, he travelled to 46 countries and often spoke about his ambition to visit all 195 countries and regions across the world.