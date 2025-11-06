Travel influencer Anunay Sood dies at 32; his peers share memories

The influencer community woke up to heartbreaking news on Thursday as Dubai-based popular travel creator Anunay Sood, with a following of over 1 million on Instagram, died unexpectedly at the age of 32. Sood’s family confirmed the news in a statement shared on his official Instagram account. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, it is believed he was in Las Vegas, USA, at the time.

Travel influencer Siddhartha Joshi, who travelled with him to Sri Lanka and also shot a podcast together, tells us, “When I first met Anunay in Sri Lanka years ago, such was his humility that he introduced me to others as someone he had admired for years. The admiration was mutual—it was always a pleasure to meet and learn from him. Just earlier this year, we recorded a fun podcast together and shared an intense panel discussion on travel. We’ve not only lost a luminary and pioneer of the travel community, but I’ve also lost a friend whom I deeply admired and drew inspiration from.”

Meanwhile, Indian mountaineer Arjun Vajpai, who once had a dream about climbing a 6,000-meter peak in Himachal Pradesh, shared, “We all knew him as a high-energy person. Coming from me, that means a lot because I rarely meet anyone who can match my energy. I have always remembered him as a true rebel. He would come to pick me up in his truck, which he used to drive. He was always a dreamer, and more importantly, someone who dared to chase those dreams. He never hesitated to share his vision or speak his mind, even if he could be wrong at times. He reminded us all to live fully. Anunay truly embodied this, living by the words, Dream big and dare to chase it.”

On the other hand, travel influencer, Larissa Dsa, who has known him for a couple of years, recalled her trip to Finland with Anunay. She said, “It was during the Ice drive event, where we drifted with our car over a frozen lake.” She also says that he was always the person who would help her out. “Our relationship was more of two peers in the same industry, yet I truly feel his attitude and way of life impacted me in many ways. The mischief in his eyes and that particular laughter of his are things I’ll never forget.”