Anunay Sood, popular travel influencer, passes away, his family announces

Anunay Sood's family and friends requested privacy and appealed to his followers to avoid gathering near personal property.

The cause of 32-year old Anunay Sood's death is not known.

Anunay Sood, popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, has passed away, his family announced on an Instagram post on his account on Thursday morning. Anunay Sood's last social media activities suggest he was in Las Vegas.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” the Instagram post read.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the post added.

“Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” it read.

Who is Anunay Sood? Anunay Sood was a travel influencer and a photographer with over 14 lakh followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was popular for his travel photos, reels videos, and vlogs.

In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Anunay Sood featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list.

The Forbes bio describes Anunay Sood as a Dubai-based photographer who started out by documenting his travels on Instagram. He also ran a marketing firm, according to the bio.

Anunay Sood's last posted on Instagram on two days ago, sharing glimpses from a day in Las Vegas he spent with sports cars.

“Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” the post read.