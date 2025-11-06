Who was Anunay Sood, Dubai-based Indian travel influencer who died in Las Vegas?

Popular travel content creator and photographer Anunay Sood has died at the age of 32. His family confirmed his death in a statement shared on his official Instagram profile. Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur known for his visually striking travel content.(Instagram/@anunaysood)

The cause of his death has not been publicly confirmed. It is believed that Sood was in Las Vegas at the time of his death — just two days ago, he had shared photographs from the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. (Also read: Anunay Sood’s last Instagram post from Las Vegas before his death: ‘Still can’t believe…')

Anunay Sood’s family requested privacy in their statement confirming the tragic news. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the statement said.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a 32-year-old Indian travel influencer and photographer, based in Dubai.

He had cultivated a large social media following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 380,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

Sood was the co-founder of Meta Social FZ LLC and Marketing Specialist at Getaways Tourism LLC. He ran a digital performance and marketing agency based in Dubai.

He was included in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022-2024).

According to his Facebook profile, Sood studied at DPS Noida and then at Amity University Noida, where he graduated with a degree in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology.

He travelled widely and shared his travel content on YouTube and Instagram. He had travelled to 46 countries and had planned to visit all 195 territories and nations of the world.

He had collaborated with brands like Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, Airtel and more.

