Anunay Sood dies at 32 in Las Vegas, tributes pour in for travel influencer

Popular travel content creator and photographer Anunay Sood has died at the age of 32. His family confirmed his death in a statement shared on his official Instagram profile. Indian travel vlogger Anunay Sood has died in Las Vegas. He was 32.

Indian travel blogger Anunay Sood had been in Las Vegas at the time of his death. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. His family requested privacy in their statement confirming his death. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the statement said.

Tributes pour in for Anunay Sood

Tributes have started pouring in for Sood from his friends and the creator community at large.

“Was really hoping this wasn’t true. Rest in peace,” wrote travel vlogger Ankit Sharma (@himalayantales on Instagram) in the comments section of the Instagram statement.

Entrepreneur Nakshatra Sain, in his X tribute, said: “Dear Anunay Sood, Thank you so for showing us a true friendship bond something which we will all remember and cherish, thank you for inspiring millions of people to travel around the world. Thank you for everything.”

Dubai-based techie Soumendra Jena shared photographs with the late travel influencer.

“Anunay was more than a friend - he was a creator who genuinely wanted to grow, learn, and build something meaningful,” Jena recalled. Anunay Sood ran a digital performance and marketing agency based in Dubai.

X user Yash described him as “the man who redefined travel content”.

Divya Gandotra Tandon also remembered Sood as a “humble” and “gentle” man whom she had known since 2020.