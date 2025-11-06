Anunay Sood’s last Instagram post from Las Vegas before his death: ‘Still can’t believe…'

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood has died, his family confirmed in a statement posted on his official Instagram account this morning. Sood, a Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, had more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. He was 32. Anunay Sood shared photos from Las Vegas two days before his death. (Instagram/@anunaysood)

Anunay Sood's last social media activities suggest he was in Las Vegas. The cause of his death is not immediately clear and his family has requested privacy.

Anunay Sood’s last Instagram post

Sood shared his last Instagram post on November 4. He had apparently attended the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas and had posted from the event.

The Concours at Wynn Las Vegas — officially known as the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance — is an ultra-luxury automotive event that celebrates the world’s most rare, valuable, and beautifully designed cars. The car show is held annually at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??” Sood wrote in his Instagram post. His carousel of photographs show him posing with other attendees and luxury cars.

He had also shared pics from the Concours on November 1.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, photographer and entrepreneur.

He was named among India’s Top 100 Digital Stars by Forbes in 2024.

He ran a digital performance and marketing agency based in Dubai.

Sood had explored 46 countries and was on a mission to visit 195 countries and regions of the world.

Anunay Sood's family and friends requested privacy and appealed to his followers to avoid gathering near personal property.