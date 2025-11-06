Is Anunay Sood's cause of death known? What we know so far

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died, his family announced in a post on his official Instagram account on Thursday morning. He was 32 years old. The cause of his death has not been made public so far.
Here’s what we know so far:
In their statement, the family said, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing.” They also requested privacy during this difficult time.
The post urged Sood’s followers to avoid gathering near personal property, asking for understanding and respect for the family’s space.
His recent social media activity suggests that he was in Las Vegas shortly before his death.
The family’s message concluded with an appeal to followers to keep Sood’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers, adding, “May his soul rest in peace.”
An obituary for Anunay Sood was also posted on Las Vegas' Giddens Memorial Chapel.
Anunay Sood's last Instagram post was shared on November 4, where he appeared to have attended the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars.
In the caption, he wrote: “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??”
The post included several photos of him at the event, posing with cars and attendees. He had also shared similar photos from the Concours on November 1.
On his YouTube channel, Sood uploaded a video titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit” on November 3, just days before his passing.
About Anunay Sood
Anunay Sood was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur known for his visually striking travel content.
He had built a large online following, with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube.
He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years - 2022, 2023, and 2024.
According to his Forbes profile, Sood began his journey by documenting his travels on Instagram and later went on to establish his own digital performance and marketing agency based in Dubai.
Over the years, he had visited 46 countries and had expressed his goal of exploring all 195 countries and regions of the world.
Anunay Sood death reason: What do officials and family say?
As of now, the cause of Anunay Sood’s death remains unknown. Las Vegas police is yet to issue a statement.
His family and friends have requested privacy as they mourn his loss and have appealed to his followers to refrain from visiting or gathering near his residence.