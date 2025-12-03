Will MH370 finally be found? Why Malaysia is starting search for flight missing for 11 years again

Malaysia has announced it will be resuming the search operation for flight MH370. The Malaysian airlines plane went missing 11 years ago, and after several search operations, Kuala Lumpur has decided to renew its efforts. Malaysia has stated it will be resuming its search for Malaysian airlines flight MH370, which disappeared 11 years ago(AFP)

On March 8, 2014, Malaysian airlines flight MH370 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, went missing. The plane took off from Kuala Lumpur and was headed to Beijing, China went it went off the radar.

Why is Malaysia launching search operation again

The Malaysian transport ministry on Wednesday stated it will be resuming search operations for MH370 on December 30.

The transport ministry added that the maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search "in (a) targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft".

The last search operation was conducted in March 2025 with a "no find, no fee" principle with Ocean Infinity. This search, however, was suspended in April.

From 2014 to 2025: MH370 remains a mystery

The first search began on March 9, a day after the plane went off radar. Chief General of the Royal Malaysian Air Force had announced that they were analysing military radar recordings and the "possibility" that MH370 had turned around and travelled over the Andaman Sea

Despite numerous sightings, no debris related to the plan was found until July 2015, when a flaperon from the plane's right wing was found on the French island of Réunion, expanding the search operations.

After this debris, a damaged suitcase, consistent with MH370 was found off the coast of Australia. Later than month, a Chinese water bottle and an Indonesian cleaning product were found in the same area, however, authorities were not able to verify if the products belonged to MH370 passengers.

The search for MH370 was a multinational one with ships and aircraft from China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States joining in.

‘Closure for families’

Malaysia is resuming the search for the flight for three key reasons - to find out what happened to the plan, what caused its disappearance and to bring closure to the families of those on board the Malaysian airlines flight.

"The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia’s commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the transport ministry said in its statement, shared on its website and X.

How is this search going to be different than the rest?

The last search in April 2025 was called off due to bad weather. As Malaysia resumes the task to look for the missing flight, the transport ministry has stated that it will be looking in a "targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft." The search operation will be carried out for a total of 55 days.

The Malaysian government did not provide further details on the search radar. Since its disappearance, teams have looked for the Malaysian Airlines plane from Southeast Asia, Andaman Sea to southern Indian Ocean.

As the search resumes, authorities will also look into the probability of the plane being taken off course deliberately.

This search will also be carried out on a 'no find, no fee' basis. Malaysia will pay Ocean Infinity $70 million if substantive wreckage is found during the search.