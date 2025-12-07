Dipika Kakar on ongoing cancer treatment: ‘Have no complaints about not looking good or gaining weight’

Actor Dipika Kakar has revealed that she broke down in front of her son Ruhaan the day she learned about her cancer diagnosis. The Sasural Simar Ka actor added that issues like not looking her best or gaining weight don’t bother her anymore as her only focus now is reclaiming her health for the sake of her son. Dipika Kakar is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika on battle with cancer

Dipika opened up about her battle with cancer and her initial reaction to the diagnosis when she joined Rashami Desai on an episode of her YouTube chat show, Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak, produced by VidUnit. Dipika appeared on the show along with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.

Talking about her reaction to cancer diagnosis, Dipika said, “That was the first time that I sat in the car and I had to give Ruhaan (her son) to my mother as he was crying so much because I couldn't feed him. And I just broke down. At that moment, a prayer came from my heart that if it's cancer, I don't have a complaint. I just want to get fine. I know you will make me better. And then we both broke down there.”

“That word itself is very scary for anyone. I mean, if anyone is told that they have cancer, something breaks inside them. So that's why Shoaib and I did all the crying in that lobby. We both hugged each other and cried there. But after that, we both decided that we wouldn't cry anymore. She was like, we both felt that okay. Honestly, I have no complaints about not looking good or gaining weight or whether my hair will fall out. You know, throughout all of this, I always told him that I just want to come back fine and be here for Ruhaan,” she added.

Dipika's fight with cancer

Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actress underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.

Dipika recently opened up about battling liver cancer when she made an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she revealed that 22 per cent of her liver was removed via surgery after her cancer diagnosis.