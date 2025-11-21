Dipika Kakar gets emotional while talking about ongoing cancer treatment: ‘There’s still that lingering fear’

Actor Dipika Kakar recently broke down as she opened up about her ongoing cancer treatment, revealing that she lives in constant fear. She admitted that dealing with multiple health complications has been exhausting, and shared that she feels anxious even when her medical reports come back normal. Dipika Kakar confessed that dealing with so many complications is “exhausting".

Dipika breaks down

Dipika spoke about her ongoing liver cancer treatment in one of vlogs on YouTube. The actor was joined by her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim in the video.

Dipika said, “It’s not that I feel overwhelmed all the time, there are days I feel genuinely happy and hopeful. There are days I believe everything is absolutely fine, and that despite such a major issue, things are still okay. Every day brings something different, and the only way forward is to keep going. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. I’m going through an emotional breakdown right now. Alhamdulillah, all my reports are normal and things are moving in the right direction. But… there’s still that lingering fear in my heart, even when everything seems okay.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actor continued, “But the truth is, every day I wake up dealing with something new. Sometimes my thyroid levels fluctuate. Hormonal changes affect the body in unexpected ways. My skin has become extremely dry, these past two days the air has been so dry that the skin on my hands has started cracking. There’s this odd pressure I feel in my ears and neck. My nose feels uncomfortably dry too.”

Dipika confessed that dealing with so many complications is “exhausting". She added that one has to remind oneself that you have only two choices: sit with the fear and let it consume you, or confront it and move forward. And she believes the only way to fight through all of this is to keep moving.

Dipika's fight with cancer

Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actress underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.

Dipika recently opened up about battling liver cancer when she made an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she revealed that 22 per cent of her liver was removed via surgery after her cancer diagnosis.