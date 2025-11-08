Dipika Kakar opens up about her cancer diagnosis; reveals 22% of her liver was removed

Dipika Kakar opened up recently about battling liver cancer. The actress made an appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she revealed that 22 per cent of her liver was removed via surgery after her cancer diagnosis. The Sasural Simar Ka star added that she went in for a scan recently, and now her family is waiting for the reports to come back, which would reveal whether she is free from cancer. Dipika Kakar praised her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for his support amid her cancer diagnosis.

Apart from the medical procedures, Dipika revealed that the cancer treatment has also taken a toll on her and her loved ones emotionally.

Dipika Kakar on her cancer treatment

While in conversation with Bharti Singh and her husband, the TV star claimed that nearly 11 centimeters of tumor was removed from her body, which is about 22% of her liver. She added, “In the first week of November, I’ll be undergoing my FAPI scan again. A FAPI scan is similar to a CT scan, but it’s specifically used to detect cancer cells in the body. It helps doctors understand how far the cancer may have spread before starting surgery or treatment.”

Additionally, Dipika Kakar mentioned that the best part about her scans was that the cancer was confined only to the tumor and had not spread to any other parts of her organs. The cancerous part was removed along with the liver, which was cut down from her body.

Dipika revealed that her doctors were stunned by the reports, considering her healthy lifestyle. She said that doctors told her they had no answer about how she got cancer.

Dipika Kakar on her husband’s support

While the journey to recovery from cancer is difficult, Dipika shared that her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been by her side through all of it. The actress claimed, "Mera koi test nahi ho sakta without Shoaib. It’s only possible when he is with me. Shoaib always holds my hand or touches my feet during any test.”

During a recent question-and-answer session, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update about Dipika’s health with the fans. He said, “We went to the hospital to give blood samples just yesterday (November 4). Initially, we had to go after three months (following the surgery earlier this year), and after that, we were told to come after two months. Now, the reports will come tomorrow.”

FAQs

Q1. What type of cancer does Dipika Kakar have?

Ans. Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Q2. Who is Dipika Kakar married to?

Ans. Dipika Kakar is married to Shoaib Ibrahim.

Q3. How old is Dipika Kakar?

Ans. Dipika Kakar is 39 years old.