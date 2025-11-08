Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes a streaming success as Pedro Pascal’s superhero debut wins over fans

Pedro Pascal’s first superhero film has turned into one of Marvel’s biggest surprises of the year. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, made on a massive $200 million budget, has quickly climbed to the top of Disney+ charts across more than 25 countries. The film, which first hit theaters in July, is now the most popular title on the streaming platform just days after its release online, according to Collider. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has become the most popular film on Disney+ charts in more than 25 countries.

Marvel’s first family faces a cosmic threat

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal plays Reed Richards, also known as “Mr. Fantastic,” alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. They face their biggest enemy yet, Galactus and the Silver Surfer, played by Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner.

Strong reviews and steady box office

Directed by Matt Shakman, who previously helmed WandaVision, the film has been praised for blending emotional storytelling with thrilling superhero action. Critics and audiences alike have responded warmly. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned an impressive 86% critics score and a 91% audience score, marking it one of Marvel’s best-reviewed titles in recent years.

While the film did not break box office records, it performed steadily, grossing $521 million worldwide. This made it a modest success, especially following Marvel’s recent ups and downs at the box office. Industry experts are calling it a “sleeper hit,” a film that quietly wins over both fans and critics after release.

The team behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, the script was written by a team including Jeff Kaplan, Josh Friedman, Ian Springer, Eric Pearson, and Kat Wood. Marvel legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby received posthumous credits for creating the iconic characters.

What’s next for Pedro Pascal?

Following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal next appears in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be released on May 22, 2026. He will then be back as Reed Richards in upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, set to release on December 18, 2026 and possibly for the last time in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now streaming worldwide on Disney+, continuing Marvel’s strong comeback and proving that the First Family still has the power to stretch past the competition.

FAQs

Where can I watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps online?

Fans can stream The Fantastic Four: First Steps exclusively on Disney+ worldwide.

Who plays Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in the new Fantastic Four film?

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards, marking his superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How much did The Fantastic Four: First Steps earn at the box office?

The movie earned $521 million globally against a $200 million budget, becoming a surprise success for Marvel.