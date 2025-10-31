Halloween 2025: AI gives monstrous makeover to superheroes; Shaktimaan, Krrish and Thor join the fray

This Halloween season, the lines between heroism and horror blur as we unleash a digital nightmare created by artificial intelligence. Forget Kryptonite or green goblins; in this brutal, post-apocalyptic world, iconic saviours like Krrish, Spiderman and Batman haven't just been defeated—they've been corrupted. We’ve leveraged the dark side of AI tools to re-imagine your beloved superheroes, transforming their legendary might and spandex into the rotting, gruesome power of the undead. Tune in for a power-packed journey to witness your favourite crime-fighters as terrifying zombies and monsters, ruling the ruins of a shattered Earth.

The ultimate horror has descended upon Gotham. Re-imagined by dark AI, Batman and Joker are not just dead—they are supernatural, rotting titans, forever bound in a gruesome, post-apocalyptic dance. Their eternal rivalry lives on, now powered by pure, undead malice.

The gamma radiation met its match in the dark heart of the woods Hulk was hiding in. Forget Bruce Banner's rage — this Halloween, the Hulk's soul has been consumed, turning him into a monstrous, spiked guardian of the cursed forest. It seems even the strongest Avenger can fall prey to the ultimate darkness. Happy haunting!

While the new caped crusaders get all the hype, this Halloween the original hero Shaktimaan has returned from the dark side! Gone are the lessons of virtue; enter the glowing red eyes and menacing dark aura. It's not just a new superhero horror — it's the horrifying return of India's OG!

The God of Thunder has fallen! This terrifying, demonized version of Thor is flying in just in time for the spookiest season. See the real Chris Hemsworth-esque face twisted into a nightmare, wielding a corrupted, glowing Mjolnir in a scene straight out of Ragnarok's darkest timeline.

Delhi's Spookiest Climb! Zombie Spiderman Invades Qutub Minar!

This Halloween, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has taken a dark turn! Witness a terrifying zombie Spidey, dripping with dread, hanging precariously from the iconic Qutub Minar. A low-angle shot captures the grandeur of Delhi's landmark and the horror of a web-slinging undead.

Which monstrous superhero are you taking inspiration from this Halloween?