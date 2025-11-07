Blake Lively names Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman as witnesses in Justin Baldoni trial; seeks over $100M in damages: Report

A few days ago, it was reported that Director and actor Justin Baldoni’s $400 million extortion and defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has officially been dismissed after he failed to meet a court-imposed deadline to amend his claims. Now, Variety has reported that Blake has suffered a huge sum, close to $161 million, in damages due to the smear campaign launched against her by Baldoni. (Also read: Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit dismissal: ‘Felt the pain of manufactured shame') Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, alleging conspiracy to damage his reputation amid sexual harassment claims. (AP Photo)(AP)

Blake's list of names

The new report now states that the actor has suffered a significant financial loss as a result of the ongoing legal battle. As the actor prepares to go to trial next March in her lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni and others, she is also looking forward to naming some of her high-profile friends to support her.

The list includes names like Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Scooter Braun, Hugh Jackman, Gigi Hadid, Ari Emanuel, Sony Pictures chairman Tony Vinciquerra, and Sony film chief Tom Rothman.

The losses Blake suffered

Regarding the losses Blake suffered, the report added that in her lawsuit, which was first filed on December 31, 2024, the actor’s attorneys stated that her damages exceeded only $75,000. "But in a disclosure provided to the defense in July, and made public on Wednesday, they argued she has suffered at least $161 million in actual damages. Her attorneys will also seek at least three times that in punitive damages,” it read.

Justin initially filed the high-profile lawsuit in January 2025, calling it a “counterattack” in what has become one of Hollywood’s most contentious legal showdowns.

The move came a month after Blake sued Justin and Wayfarer Studios, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of their film It Ends With Us, which Justin directed and co-starred in.