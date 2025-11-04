Meet first openly gay man to be crowned world’s sexiest man; beat Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal, Jason Kelce

There is a new sexiest man in town, and he baulks at all the conventional standards of sexiness there is. People Magazine unveiled their annual Sexiest Man Alive edition on Tuesday morning, with 37-year-old actor Jonathan Bailey gracing the cover for the first time. What makes Jonathan’s ‘coronation’ as the world’s sexiest man special is that he is the first openly gay man to be honoured with the title. This 37-year-old English actor is the new sexiest man alive.

Jonathan Bailey is People’s sexiest man alive

On Tuesday morning, People unveiled the special Sexiest Man Alive 2025 cover with Jonathan on it. The two cover photos see him emerging out of the ocean and later holding a dog while smiling at the camera. “It’s also quickly obvious why the English actor, 37, brimming with charm, wit and almost unfairly handsome looks, has become one of the most irresistible stars in Hollywood. And yet he’s still getting used to all the fuss,” the magazine writes.

Who is Jontahan Bailey?

Beginning his career in theatre, Jonathan found fame with the crime drama Broadchurch in 2013. The English actor gained wider recognition with roles in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers. Over the last two years, he has translated his fame into box office success, too, appearing in blockbusters like Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth. Jonathan came out to his family and friends privately in his early 20s, before coming out publicly in 2018. “If I can fill spaces that I didn't have growing up then I feel like that's a really brilliant thing,” he said about his decision to go public.

Who did Jonathan Bailey beat?

Even before the announcement was made on Tuesday morning, Jonathan was among the favourites to be crowned the winner. Sportsbook Review shared that Jonathan was third in the race to be crowned Sexiest Man Alive as of Sunday. He had 11% odds to win. The odds-on favourite was Pedro Pascal with 38% probability of winning, followed by Jeremy Allen White (15%) in the second place. Other contenders included Glen Powell, Jason Kelce, Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Sterling K Brown, and Jacob Elordi.