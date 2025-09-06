Wicked star Jonathan Bailey announces surprise hiatus from acting in 2026 to focus on this passion project

Actor Jonathan Bailey charmed fans all over the world with his performances in big Hollywood releases such as Wicked and the more recent Jurassic World Rebirth. The actor is now gearing up for the release of the second part of Wicked. However, Jonathan has revealed that he will be taking a break from acting for a while to devote his entire focus to a passion project—his charity, The Shameless Fund. (Also read: ‘King behavior’: Fans hilariously react to Jonathan Bailey promoting Jurassic World Rebirth in flip-flops) Jonathan Bailey was most recently seen in Jurassic World Rebirth. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

What Jonathan said

During an interview with GQ, Jonathan said, “I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing. But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund. Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places.”

He added, "There's this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that. That's why this collaboration with Cubitts has been so amazing. Not only is it fun and creative, it can also make a real difference.”

About the project

During the press tour of his film, Jonathan has been quietly promoting The Shamless Fund in creating the pink shades with eyeglass manufacturer Cubitts. The fund uses brand collaborations to raise money to support LGBTQ+ rights and organisations. So far, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo have extended their presence for the cause.

Jonathan has starred in multiple projects over the last few years. He headlined the second season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton and played a supporting role in the third season. He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in the show Fellow Travellers. Then, he was Fiyero in Wicked, the blockbuster musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in lead roles. The second part, Wicked: For Good, is set for release on November 21.