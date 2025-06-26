Scarlett Johansson defends her red carpet kisses with Jonathan Bailey: 'I’ve got a lot of love to give'

Actor Scarlett Johansson appears to be thoroughly enjoying the press tour for Jurassic World Rebirth, particularly alongside her co-star Jonathan Bailey. The duo has captured everyone's attention with their playful chemistry during the film’s promotions. The social media went abuzz after the pair shared kisses on the red carpet, first at the London premiere on 17 June, and again at the New York City premiere. (Also read: Jonathan Bailey defends Scarlett Johansson after viral kiss: ‘If you can't…’) Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jonathan Bailey attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" premiere on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Lincoln Center in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Scarlett reacts to kiss with Jonathan

During an appearance on Today, Scarlett addressed the viral moments with a laugh after host Craig Melvin referred to Jonathan as “just so attractive.” She responded with a smile, “Yeah, you said it.”

Scarlett also downplayed the buzz around the photos and said, “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? I don’t know, we are friendly people.” When asked if she was surprised by the public reaction, she added with a grin, “Nothing surprises me these days. But yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?”

Jonathan Bailey breaks the silence

Jonathan has also spoken out about the viral red carpet kisses. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, he emphasised that the moments were simply a genuine expression of affection between close friends. “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways, and if you can’t kiss your friends… life’s too short not to,” Jonathan said.

The two co-stars first grabbed headlines last week after sharing a quick kiss at the film’s London premiere. They recreated the playful moment at the New York premiere as well, this time with Scarlett’s husband, Colin Jost, in attendance.

About Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth is the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Set in a world where dinosaurs and humans must now coexist, the film explores the consequences of genetic power and ecological imbalance. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, the movie brings a new cast into the iconic universe while paying homage to its roots. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film will hit the theatres on July 4.