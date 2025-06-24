Jonathan Bailey defends Scarlett Johansson after viral kiss: ‘If you can't…’

Jonathan Bailey has finally addressed his much-talked-about red carpet moments with co-star Scarlett Johansson during the promotional run for Jurassic World Rebirth. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained that the now-viral kisses were nothing more than a warm display of friendship. “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways, and if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to,” Bailey told the outlet Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jonathan Bailey attend the "Jurassic World Rebirth" premiere on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Lincoln Center in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's kiss goes viral

The two co-stars first made headlines last week when they shared a quick kiss at the London premiere of the film. Johansson, 40, wore a pink Vivienne Westwood gown and was seen pressing a hand to Bailey’s cheek as they exchanged smiles and a kiss on the red carpet. Bailey, 37, looked dapper in a brown suit.

They recreated the moment again at the New York premiere, this time in front of Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost. The actor-comedian matched his wife in a white suit while Bailey suited up in grey. The images spread quickly on social media, prompting a mix of admiration and amusement from fans.

Johansson and Jost, who married in 2020, share a 3-year-old son, Cosmo. Jost is also stepfather to Johansson’s daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage. Bailey, for his part, came out publicly in 2018 and is currently in a relationship. He described his partner as a “lovely man” in an interview with The Evening Standard last year.

In a 2022 conversation with GQ, Bailey reflected on his experience as a gay actor in the industry. “I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight,” he said. Despite increased visibility, Bailey keeps his private life largely out of the public eye. “I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs,” he added.

FAQs:

Why did Jonathan Bailey kiss Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet?

Bailey said the kisses were simply a show of affection between friends and nothing more.

Was Scarlett’s husband Colin Jost present?

Yes, Jost was present at the New York premiere where the second kiss occurred.

Are Bailey and Johansson in a relationship?

No. Bailey is openly gay and in a relationship with a man.

How have fans responded to the kiss?

Reactions on social media were mixed, but mostly humorous and supportive.