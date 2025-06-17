‘King behavior’: Fans hilariously react to Jonathan Bailey promoting Jurassic World Rebirth in flip-flops

Trust Jonathan Bailey to always bring his own element of fun! The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jurassic World: Rebirth. At the photo call event in London, the actor joined the cast members for pictures, but what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was that he wore flip-flops for the event with style! (Also read: Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson battles mutant dinosaurs; fans ready for ‘Alien meets Jurassic Park’) Gareth Edwards, Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Jurassic World Rebirth in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(AP)

Jonathan in flip-flops

In the pictures, Jonathan looked suave in a grey sweater along with black trousers. The pair of flip-flops stood in stark contrast with the rest of the look, but the actor seemed to serve a fashion game that was more of a casual, cool vibe, matched with those stylish sunglasses. As pictures from the event surfaced on social media, fans hilariously reacted to Jonathan's decision to begin the promotions for the film in casual flip-flops.

Fan reactions

“Jonathan bailey really pulled up to the Jurassic World photocall in flip flops… king behavior tbh,” said a fan. “Wait. Are we bringing back jeans and flip flops?” asked another fan. “PSA to men: Jonathan Bailey in flip flops is not the same as you in flip flops!” joked a second fan. “He can rock anything. That man has style!” read a comment.

Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where the planet was proven ‘largely inhospitable to dinosaurs’. Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis in the film, while Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, and Mahershala Ali plays her team member.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The film will be released in theatres on July 2.