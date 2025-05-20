Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson battles mutant dinosaurs; fans ready for ‘Alien meets Jurassic Park’

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: The trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was released on Tuesday. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles, the latest film in the Jurassic World film series sees them battle monoliths that were abandoned on an island after they were tested on. (Also Read: Did Tom Cruise just confirm the Mission Impossible franchise is dead? 'It's not called The Final Reckoning for nothing') Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson in a still from the film.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Right off the bat, the trailer shows how dangerous an idea it was to play god with dinosaurs, because a scientist gets killed. We’re soon shown the island where ‘the worst of the worst dinosaurs were left’. The film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where the planet was proven ‘largely inhospitable to dinosaurs’.

Scarlett plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. Mahsherla plays her team member, Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis. A variety of mutant dinosaurs also debut in the trailer.

Internet reacts

Fans were thrilled to see the trailer, which saw Scarlett and her crew battle dinosaurs. “I never thought I’d need Alien meets Jurassic Park but I’m here for it. Great trailer but once again, they’ve shown a lil bit too much! Hope there are still some surprises in store,” wrote one fan.

Another thought it “already looks better than the last one”. People loved the shot where a T-Rex swims, with one writing, “That T-Rex swimming like a croc scene is 10/10.”

One fan felt a bout of nostalgia, writing, “this actually feels like jurassic park man, the horror, the action, the kids ending up on an island somehow, even the 90s action thriller feeling is there.” A fan even joked, “Kids somehow ending up in Jurassic Park movies is a tradition at this point.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It will be released in theatres on July 2.