Will Scarlett Johansson return as Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's what the actor said

Scarlett Johansson is making it clear whether or not Black Widow could return to the franchise as the cast of Avengers: Doomsday begins shooting the new Marvel installment. There were several fan theories which predicted that Black Widow might be a surprise in the film or something in the lines of Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming Doctor Doom debut where there might be a potential spin-off as well. However, in her new cover story for Vanity Fair, the actor confirmed that she won't be returning as Natasha. (Also read: Thunderbolts billboard gets a hilarious update with Stitch tearing through it; fans say it was trying to ‘stop spoilers’) Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow had a tragic end in the last Marvel release.

What Scarlett said

During the conversation, when Scarlett was asked about a potential return to the MCU with the part, the actor said, “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.”

She added, “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them.”

More details

For the unversed, Scarlett's character dies in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. She dies by sacrificing herself to obtain the Soul Stone on Vormir, in order to get the Soul Stone. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was The New Avengers/Thunderbolts, which starred Florence Pugh. Her character Yelena Belova is the younger sister of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow).

Scarlett is gearing up for the world premiere of her directorial debut film Eleanor The Great at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category. It stars 94-year-old June Squibb in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Scarlett also has her own film The Phoenician Scheme premiere in the Main Competition. Her next film Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled for release on July 2.