Thunderbolts billboard gets a hilarious update with Stitch tearing through it; fans say it was trying to ‘stop spoilers’

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures have been going all out to promote their latest offering, Thunderbolts*, which was released in India on May 1. In less than a week since the film’s release, they first focused on marketing the title change, calling it The New Avengers, based on the film’s ending. And now, they put up a hilarious billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, USA, which sees Stitch of Lilo & Stitch ‘destroying’ it all. (Also Read: Sebastian Stan reveals mystery behind asterisk in Thunderbolts title; unveils new name. Internet calls it ‘spoiler’) The latest update to the Thunderbolts billboard sees Stitch tearing through it. (X/Jarret Wieselman)

Stitch tears through Thunderbolts billboard

A massive billboard put up on the Boulevard has always been the centre of attention on the internet. It features the group of misfits from the film, played by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, posing together on a cereal box—an iteration of a joke from the film about superheroes being featured on cereal boxes.

Less than a week after the film’s release, the billboard was updated to show the new title change, with the top of the cereal box being torn off and The New Avengers peeping through, given that Thunderbolts with an asterisk was always teased as a temporary name.

The latest shows a happy Stitch tearing through the cereal box on the poster and taking over the narrative to promote Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film. Neither the cast of Thunderbolts nor the new title is visible on the poster anymore.

Internet reacts

When the marketing for the title change from Thunderbolts to The New Avengers was kicked off less than a week from the film’s release, some on the internet thought it was a major ‘spoiler’. Now, people think it’s hilarious that Stitch has overtaken completely, without even waiting for the film to finish its run. “That's why Marvel rushed so much to change the title. They knew Stich was coming,” joked one Redditor, while another called it, “Billboardception”.

A fan reacted to the new billboard, writing, “Stitch was trying to stop people from getting spoiled too early.” Another wrote, “Literally the first thing I learned about this movie is that it's actually a [spoiler].” A fan on X (formerly Twitter) joked, “Annnnnd he ruined it,” while another believed Thunderbolts’ tagline ‘everyone deserves a second shot’ was apt for Stitch, writing, “And the wording/quote makes so much sense with Stitch.” A fan even quoted Shrek, “Like ogres, this joke has layers.”