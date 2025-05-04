Thunderbolts scores opening day haul of over $30 million, Sinners holds steady in second week

Marvel's Thunderbolts*, which is headlined by Florence Pugh, released in theatres this week, and going by the numbers on its opening weekend, the newest entry has held up an impressive collection. As per the latest report on Variety, Thunderbolts grossed a $31.5 million across Friday and preview screenings from 4,330 theaters. On the other hand, Ryan Coogler's Sinners held up well, which is now in its second week in theatres. (Also read: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, pause Doomsday shoot to watch Thunderbolts, share message for 'new Avengers') Thunderbolts held first place at the US box office, with Sinners holding second place.

Thunderbolts box office update

The report states that with Thunderbolts managing a $31.5 million gross on its Friday and preview screenings alone, the film can expect a domestic opening figure between $70 million and $75 million. Although impressive, the numbers fall below the record set by Black Widow- starring Scarlett Johansson, at $80 million. The ensemble feature Guardians of the Galaxy also had a better opening with $94 million.

Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Sinners box office

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's widely praised Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan in a double role, has been doing great business in its second week. The film collected $9.5 million on Friday, having lost a number of IMAX screens to Thunderbolts. It earned $45 million in its first weekend.

Sinners is an original genre-hopping thriller which is set in the 1932 American South during the Jim Crow era, when laws perpetuated racial discrimination. It sees Michael Jordan as identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi in an attempt to turn their backs on their troubled past. The film's positive word of mouth boosted its box office performance.