Thunderbolts* post-credit scene leak sparks speculation on Reddit

{Spoiler Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*} Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, releasing May 2, 2025, has leaked footage revealing the US Government's sanctioning of a new Avengers team and the Fantastic Four's debut. (Marvel)

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts doesn’t officially hit theatres until May 2, 2025, but that hasn’t stopped fans from diving headfirst into spoiler territory. Thanks to last week’s early fan screenings, a flood of leaked footage is now circulating across Reddit, YouTube, and social media.

HindustanTimes.com won’t be linking the footage here; it's out there.

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, the film boasts an all-star cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Lewis Pullman.

What the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene leak narrates

The leaked post-credit scene finally confirms that the US Government has officially sanctioned this unlikely New Avengers lineup. But the real showstopper comes in the final seconds: the Fantastic Four make their debut in Earth-616 as their ship pierces the atmosphere.

It puts Thunderbolts in direct conversation with Avengers: Doomsday—suggesting that, unlike some of the Multiverse Saga’s previous mid- or post-credits scenes, this one truly carries weight.

Reddit churns speculation mills over Thunderbolts post-credit scene

One nerd on Reddit, actually speculated the plot, “The leaked plot doesn't actually spoil the ending, because the person who leaked it said they only had access to a partial script, but the basic idea of the plot is the following .The movie starts with the FF living in this 60s retro futuristic universe where they are the main heroes and protectors….”

“…The F4 decide to stay in this universe and help save it, and Galactus makes his first steps in Manhattan, as the third act starts. But that's where the plot leak stops. We don't know if the heroes save the universe or not, but they will definitely travel back to their home world of 616 by the end, possibly bringing Galactus with them.”

However, another Redditor literally denounced the clip, noting, “I figured they were fake. Leader having pretty much the same post-credits scene as BNW again and Doom's debut being in Thunderbolts instead of the F4 movie coming 2 months later was weird. From what I've been reading in Twitter and other subs, looks like everyone's saying the same about the Red Guardian and F4 scenes.”

“So since it seems like Val officially renames the Thunderbolts to the New Avengers before the credits, does the final credits logo change to reflect that? Like how The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s final credits logo for Episode 6 was Captain America and The Winter Soldier?” even one user questioned.

The official Hollywood premiere took place just yesterday, and while full reviews are still under wraps until later today, early reactions are trickling in. Whether that translates to a strong Rotten Tomatoes score is another question.

The film itself follows a ragtag band of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker—thrust together on a dangerous mission after being manipulated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Now the bigger question looms: will they fall apart, or rise as something more?