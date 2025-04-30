Marvel Thunderbolts movie cast: Meet the full lineup of actors and actresses

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts this time unites a squad of flawed heroes and villains for a high-stakes mission. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film is slated for a worldwide release this May 2. So, who are the stars taking the centerstage for all the Marvel action this time? Thunderbolts, the final film of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase V, will be releasing in theatres in May.

Full lineup of Marvel Thunderbolts

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

Trained in the Red Room, Yelena seeks purpose after her sister Natasha Romanoff’s death . She leads the team despite distrusting authority.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier)

The brainwashed assassin-turned-hero now serves as the Thunderbolts’ reluctant leader . His combat skills and moral conflicts drive the group.

Wyatt Russell as John Walker (US Agent)

A disgraced ex-Captain America, Walker struggles with rage and a desire for redemption. His Super Soldier serum amplifies his instability.

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian)

Russia’s answer to Captain America brings humor and paternal energy to the team. His bond with Yelena adds emotional depth.

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr (Ghost)

Once a quantum-powered villain, Ghost now controls her phasing abilities . Her alliance with the team remains uneasy. The character was last seen in Ant Man & The Wasp

Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster)

Freed from her father’s mind control, Taskmaster uses her mimicry skills for uncertain motives. After being presumably killed by Natasha Romanoff, Antonia Dreykov is then transformed into the Taskmaster.

Lewis Pullman as Bob (Sentry)

A last-minute replacement for Steven Yeun, Pullman plays a superpowered amnesiac . His alter-ego, Void, threatens catastrophic power .

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

The CIA director manipulates the team for shadowy government agendas . Her endgame remains unclear .

More characters to watch out for

- Geraldine Viswanathan plays Mel, Valentina’s sharp-witted assistant .

- Harrison Ford’s role as President Thaddeus Ross is rumored but unconfirmed .

- Chris Bauer and Wendell Pierce appear in undisclosed roles .