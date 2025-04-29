Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan to join Marvel Cinematic Universe for superhero film? Here's what we know about his Hollywood debut

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 29, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with early discussions reportedly taking place.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make his Hollywood debut. According to rumors, King Khan might appear in a future superhero movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan might appear in a future superhero movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumor has it that the conversations are in the preliminary stage, but specifics are still being kept under wraps. On the social media site X, the account Marvel Leaks announced the news and verified that his possible joining has nothing to do with Avengers: Doomsday.

“NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY ),” Marvel Leaks wrote on X.

Also Read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's fans react on social media

Shah Rukh Khan's fans expressed their excitement on X as soon as the post was published.

“MCU rumours don’t just create hype. They break the internet and awaken global star power in its purest form. #SRK: King for a reason,” one user wrote.

“SRK in the MCU would be insane, man, I need that, we need that,” another chimed in.

“If the rumours about SRK joining the MCU are true, then the world isn't ready for this level of epicness. SRK + Marvel bring it on!” a third person commented.

The rumors that Shah Rukh Khan would be joining Marvel Studios comes after actor Anthony Mackie referred to SRK as his favorite Bollywood star in Captain America: Brave New World. He even selected him as one of the Avengers' leading candidates. Mackie also referred to SRK as “a damn best” and expressed a desire to accompany him to an Indian island.

Prior to his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Benedict Cumberbatch, who is most renowned for his roles as Doctor Strange in the Marvel films and Sherlock Holmes in the television series Sherlock, hailed Shah Rukh as “great.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
