After Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival 2025

Actor Jackie Chan will receive the career achievement honour at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday. Jackie, who was Asia’s highest-grossing action star during the 1990's has also directed a number of films, including The Fearless Hyena (1979), Who Am I (1998) and Police Story (1985). (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with crowd at Locarno Film Festival. Watch) Jackie Chan has directed several films such as The Fearless Hyena, Who Am I and Police Story. (AP)

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the festival said Jackie's influence has "rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema". "Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema," he said in a statement.

"From his years at the China Drama Academy under Master Yu Jim-Yuen, working at a very young age as a stuntman in King Hu’s masterpiece A Touch of Zen, Chan has continually reinvented martial arts cinema and much beyond it." The festival will take place between August 6 and August 16.

Last year, actor Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, also called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.