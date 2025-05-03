Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, pause Doomsday shoot to watch Thunderbolts, share message for 'new Avengers'

The Avengers have assembled again. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday, led by the OG Avengers Robert Downey, Jr and Chris Hemsworth, took a break from filming to attend a special screening of Marvel's newest release--Thunderbolts. Several actors, including Downey and Hemsworth, shared pictures from their outings on social media. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Paul Rudd, Winston Duke, Anthony Mackie, and Simu Liu watched Thunderbolts together.

The Avengers watch Thunderbolts

Downey took to Instagram on Friday to share three pictures with the cast of Doomsday as they got together for dinner and a special show of Thunderbolts. "Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats to the New Avengers (and Bob)," he wrote. Downey later edited out the ‘new Avengers’ part when some fans complained about potential Thunderbolts spoilers. Hemsworth also shared the same pictures and wrote, “Watched #thunderbolts last night with the Avengers family and was blown away, films amazing, in cinemas now, don’t miss it!”

Apart from Downey and Hemsworth, the pictures also included Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Channing Tatum, and Winston Duke. Rudd plays Ant-Man in the MCU, while Mackie is the new Captain America. Simu starred in Shang-Chi, while Duke has appeared as M'Baku in the Black Panther films. Channing Tatum made his MCU debut recently as Gambir in Deadpool and Wolverine. All these actors are slated to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which releases in 2027.

About Avengers Doomsday and Thunderbolts

Chris Hemsworth will also be reprising his role as Thor in the film. But Robert Downey, Jr will not be back just as Iron Man. The acclaimed actor is also set to play Victor von Doom, the antagonist of the film.

Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film, part of MCU's Phase V, has opened to positive reviews and is expected to do well at the box office.