Florence Pugh admits she ‘abused’ herself for her role in Midsommar: 'I can't do that again'

Florence Pugh impressed everyone with her performance in the critically acclaimed horror film Midsommar. However, in a recent interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast (via People), the actor opened up about the emotional challenges she faced while filming it and admitted that she "most definitely abused" herself for the role. Florence Pugh says she 'tortured' herself for Midsommar.

Florence Pugh says she can't do roles like Midsommar again

When asked how she looks after herself and her mental well-being, Florence said that "protecting" herself is something she has learned over the years. She added, "There have been some roles where I've given too much, and I've been broken for a long while afterward. Like when I did Midsommar, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go."

She further mentioned that although she doesn't regret doing the role, she wouldn’t want to do it again. She said, "I mean, the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, 'Alright, well, I can't do that again 'cause that was too much.' But then I look at that performance, and I'm really proud of what I did, and I'm proud of what came out of me. I don't regret it. But, yeah, there are definitely things that you have to respect about yourself...."

About Midsommar

The 2019 folk horror film, directed by Ari Aster, stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as an American couple drawn into a violent cult in rural Sweden. The film also features William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe, and Will Poulter. Florence had earlier revealed that playing Dani, the lead character, required her to go to dark emotional places. The film is available to watch on Max.

Meanwhile, Florence was last seen in the movie We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield. The romantic comedy-drama grossed $32 million worldwide. She will next be seen in an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics team Thunderbolts. The movie also stars Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Chris Bauer, and it is intended to be the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).