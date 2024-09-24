Marvel releases first trailer for Thunderbolts starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan. Watch

Good news for Marvel fans! The first trailer for Thunderbolts* starring Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh is finally here. In the teaser released Monday, a group of Marvel misfits can be seen teaming up for a mission commissioned by the government. Directed by Jake Schreier, the action-adventure film is set to hit the theatres next year on May 2. Read on to find out what you need to know ahead of the release: The first trailer for Marvel's Thunderbolt* was released Monday(YouTube)

Who stars in Marvel's Thunderbolts*?

Alongside Stan, who is the Captain America franchise's mainstay, Black Widow cast members Pugh and David Harbour also star in Thunderbolts*. While Stan portrays Bucky Barnes, Pugh and Harbour play the roles of Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, respectively.

Other lead cast members are Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/ Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/ US Agent, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel: de Fontaine's assistant, Lewis Pullman as Bob / Sentry, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/ Taskmaster.

Additionally, Harrison Ford is expected to make a guest appearance as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the US President. Meanwhile, Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Weisz are expected to reprise their respective MCU roles as Bill Foster and Melina Vostokoff.

What is Marvel's Thunderbolts* about?

Thunderbolts* is the 36th MCU film, which revolves around a group of reformed villains who are put together by the US government to carry out covert operations. The official synopsis for the film, according to Indie Wire, reads, “Thunderbolts is about an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.”

It is produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers. Based on Kurt Busiek’s comic series of the same name, Thunderbolts*'s screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, who is known for his work in Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, co-showrunner of The Bear.