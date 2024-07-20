Kevin Feige spills beans on Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4: Plot, release date, and more

The upcoming installation in the Spider-Man franchise starring actor Tom Holland recently received an update from the popular Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) director, Kevin Feige. After a successful trilogy run, Spider-Man 4 will return for another instalment and reveal crucial details about the film. Feig revealed information on the movie's possible release date, first draft and more. Kevin Feige revealed updates about Spider-Man 4.(@SpiderManMovie/X)

When will Spider-Man 4 release?

Feige revealed in an interview with Io9 that a draft of the script of the next instalment is scheduled to be turned in soon and will be finalised by the end of this year. He also mentioned that he is working with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, the driving force responsible for the live-action in and out. He said, “Amy and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon,” as reported by Screen Rant.

The trilogy so far maintained a consistent release pattern with every movie coming out within a gap of 2 years. The first film Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017 followed by the second, Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The next film is expected to be released sometime in the year 2026. According to speculations, the MCU line-up for the year 2025 has been set with no space for any new additions. However, the next Spider-Man movie should be released before Avengers 5 to focus on Peter Parker’s life after the events of the previous film where the wall-crawling hero is wiped off the town’s memory. The next Avengers movie will not have the time frame to focus on Peter’s life entirely.

There is a possibility that the film might be scheduled between Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What could be expected from Spider-Man 4?

The last Spider-Man movie saw a complete removal of the hero from the town’s memory and with the Avengers Endgame, Peter will not have the support of his former friends nor the guidance of Iron Man. The new movie will be more focused on his struggles without Iron Man’s technology or encouragement from his friends or family. The movie will focus on Spider-Man’s journey into a new world post the Endgame War if it is released before Avenger 5.