Marvel's favourite actors making their MCU returns: Robert Downey Jr., Elizabeth Olsen, James Spader and others

After “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel has decided to move towards a new era of superheroes, but fans' love remains loyal to the original actors, waiting for their comeback. The good news is finally here. Marvel has decided to have its all-time favourite actors back on screen. Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Elizabeth Olsen, and more are expected to return to the MCU soon. Superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe are speculated to make their return (Marvel)

Which Marvel characters have confirmed their return?

Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr., in a recent podcast with the Hollywood Reporter's “Award Chatter,” revealed that he will most definitely be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, this time around, he will be returning as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Dooms Day. Fans were left in shock after his big entrance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con as Doom instead of Iron Man, the iconic character he formerly played in all his Avengers projects.

Downey disclosed that he had kept in touch with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who initiated the idea of having the actor back on screen despite his character’s death in “Avengers: Endgame.” Robert explained what Feige told him, “He said ‘It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back …’”

He additionally mentioned his wife’s reaction, “And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’ We both realised that this was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about the guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker.”

Actor James Spader, who played the villainous character Ultron in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” will also be making his return to the MCU. He will reprise his role as the voice of Ultron in the Marvel/ Disney+ “Wanda Vision” spinoff. Paul Bettany will also be continuing his role as Vision, who helped Avengers destroy Thanos. However, in the Vision series, he has made his return through magic.

More details about the character will be revealed later in the show. It is to be noted that the title of this series is yet to be confirmed. Rumours claim that Elizabeth Olsen will also be a part of this series as Scarlet Witch. Fans on X have never been more excited!

Which other actors are rumored to make their return?

With the announcement of “Spider-Man 4,” producers have hinted that there may be a chance of Tom Holland's return to the MCU. Amy Pascal, producer of the Sony film series, confirmed that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is not the dead-end of the Spider-man saga. As reported by Screenrant, the producer has reassured fans that Sony and Marvel are working together to resume Holland’s story as Spider-Man. Co-star Zendaya is also expected to continue her role as MJ in the film.

Kevin Feige recently stated, “Amy (Pascal) and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft pretty soon.”

Fans are anticipating a potential encounter between Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and Holland's Spider-Man. It could be the ultimate showdown!

What is Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars?

Along with its other projects, Marvel is suspected to release “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The series is supposed to be released in 2027 and include the greatest characters Marvel has ever known. However, it is to be noted that Marvel Studios has not officially made any claims regarding the film's casting.

Rumours hint that fans could see Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow). Fans on Twitter/X have been going crazy ever since “scooper” @MyTimeToShineH posted about it on the platform.

The X user provides Marvel “scoops” for his subscribers and regularly posts threads and new information about Disney and Marvel films, series, and more. Many fans and followers look up to his predictions. Similarly, this new potential insight into Marvel is no less exciting, and fans can't wait to know more!