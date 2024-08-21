Robert Downey Jr. discusses Marvel return as Dr. Doom: ‘What is going on…’

Since the announcement of Robert Downey Hr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor Von Doom, the actor addressed the fact for the first time. He explained how Kevin Feige roped in him as the next villain of the MCU as he recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast. (FILES) US actor Robert Downey Jr. addressed his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Robert Downey reveals his casting as Doctor Doom

In the latest podcast episode, Downey revealed how a casual talk with Feige resulted in him making a return to Marvel. The actor who played Iron Man earlier in the Avengers franchise said, “He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me if you were to come back …” His wife Susan Downey was also present during the conversation and jumped in, he explained, “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?’”

The actor then expressed the immediate concerns he had if he were to make a comeback to the Marvels and discussed it with Feige. He said, “How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?” which is when Feige suggested he could come back as Doctor Doom.

Downey then revealed that his next thought was to consult the idea with Disney CEO, Bob Iger and visit him soon after. It seemed the Iger was already aware of the Doctor Doom plan as when the actor visited him he said, “I like it”.

Downey said on the podcast episode, “I was like, 'He likes it.' He [Iger] said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus.' Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Downey left Marvel

The 59-year-old actor never really left Marvel even after bidding farewell to his beloved MCU character Tony Stark. In the following years of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Downey remained close with the Iron Man director Jon Favreau and Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo brothers will also return to the MCU to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as announced at the San Diego Comic Con.

Downey’s return as Doctor Doo was also made at the same Comic Con as a bunch of men dressed as Marvel’s next villain swarmed the stage and the actor stepped forward to reveal his mask. He said, “New mask. Same task. Boy, I tell you, I like playing complicated characters.”