Joker director Todd Phillips signals uncertainty on future films in the franchise amid sequel release

In the wake of the release of the second movie in the Joker franchise, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Phillips cast doubt about a third film. Phillips was not sure about making a sequel as well of the film, Joker. Hence the bleak possibilities of a third film have fans worried. Joker: Folie à Deux will be out in theatres on October 4, 2024.(@jokermovie/X)

Will there be a Joker 3?

In talks with Variety, Phillips admitted he is ready to move on from the character of Joker even though he returned to direct and co-write the screenplay of the sequel. He exhibited little interest in making a third film in the Joker franchise. He said, “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies. [B]ut I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world," as reported by IGN. Before the release of the 2019 film, Phillips intended Joker to be a standalone film. In 2019, he told Empire Magazine that he pitched the film to WB executives with the suggestion to “begin a new division called DC Black."

However, there’s hope for a third season as the director was not very sure about the sequel as well before the confirmation of the film in 2022. Before the confirmation of the sequel, the director went back and forth about the need for it. He also clarified in August 2019 that it will also depend upon Joaquin Phoenix if he would be interested in reprising his roles or not. Hence, there might be a possibility of a third season if the actor is interested in playing the DC character for a third time along with the success measures of the sequel.

About Joker: Folie à Deux

The sequel is set two years after the events of the first film and will pick up the story where Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck a.k.a Joker is admitted as a patient at Arkham State Hospital. The plot will focus on his relationship with Harleen “Leen” Quinzel/Harley Quinn who is a musical therapist who will be played by Lady Gaga. while the music will not be a complete musical, Phillips emphasized music being an “essential element” of the film. Joker: Folie à Deux will be out in theatres on October 4, 2024.