Here's how Tom Holland inspired THIS K-pop star's latest Spider-Man-themed solo hit

Dropping the curtain on the “rockstar romanticism” chapter in his latest song 200, NCT's Mark Lee officially warmed up to his self-proclaimed post as the South Korean web-crawler, a side quest collectively acknowledged by his fans as well. NCT's Mark confirms that Tom Holland inspired his latest solo track '200.'

As the Jack of all Trades, Mark has consolidated his promising aura as one of the leading rappers of the K-pop scene. However, there's no denying that if a South Korean post was to open up for the Spider-Man mantle, he would be one of the undisputed top contenders for the job.

Lee has also previously shone the green light on this possibility. Joining Eric Nam on the Daebak Show Season 3 Episode 15, he owned up to his Spider-Mark reponsibilites: “If (Marvel) ever needs an Asian-looking Spider-Man, it has to be me.”

Proudly owning the great reponsibility initially spotlighted by his fans, Mark finally powered through and manifested the Spider-Mark alternate reality in the 200 music video released on May 16. Claiming Spidey-sense as his own, NCT's Mark opened a portal into the Spider-Verse, but in his own artistic corner at SM Entertainment.

NCT Mark's solo single: 200

The 200 music video opens up endless possibilities by fuelling its creative vision through animation. Preceding previews even flipped through the pages of a comic strip featuring Spider-Mark in this new world, channelling familiar, beloved tropes. Mark's latest MV even parallels Tobey Maguire's original 2002 Spider-Man movie as he attempts to learn how to make the most of his powers. And with great artistic powers in his hands, Lee affectionately delivers on his promise.

How Mark Lee was inspired by Tom Holland

Self-reviewing his latest project, Mark opened up on the profound meanings of his song's lyrics and the vision driving its storyline. Appearing on a video for the South Korean platform ‘Hup’, the NCT Dream leader delved into a lyric breakdown while sharing how an elseworld Spider-Man inspired his song.

Mark confirmed that his inspiration for 200 was the evergreen and ever-comforting vision of coming-of-age movies, tied up with the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies that kicked into action with the Homecoming chapter in 2017. Mark affirmed, “I thought about Tom Holland and his school… With that kind of coming-of-age type of setting… this story was born.”

With 200 and his previous solo musical endeavours - Child and 200 - Mark has only given us a taste of what's to come. His artistic journey is set to blossom into a rich garden of stories in February 2025. The anticipation for his long-awaited debut solo album is palpable, as it will mark the beginning of a voyage that has been in the making for over a decade since Mark's serendipitous SM Global Audition in 2012.

Until then, The Amazing Spider-Mark saga continues…