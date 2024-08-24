Lisa Barlow posts throwback with Ben Affleck amid divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Lisa Barlow, appeared to play Switzerland between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck amid their divorce. She recently posted an old picture on Instagram with Affleck on Thursday, August 22. Interestingly, she chose Lopez’s song If You Had My Love as the background music for the picture. Lisa Burlow posted a throwback picture with Ben Affleck amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez.((Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP, @lisabarlow14/Instagram))

Lisa Barlow posts picture with Ben Affleck

In the throwback picture posted by Barlow, the reality TV star was all smiles while the Batman actor posed with his arm around her. She captioned the snap, “I always throw a great house party.” A user on X asked Barlow “why [she] would” post the picture amid the Affleck-Lopez divorce. However, Barlow clarified that she “didn’t pick sides.” Later, to prove her statement, she posted another throwback picture, this time with the On The Floor singer from a meet and greet.

Barlow often expressed her love for Lopez in the past, including one about the role of the latter’s song at her engagement with John Barlow. In an Instagram story once, she recalled, “I knew he really loved me because when we got into the Jag and headed to dinner ‘All I Had’ [was] playing.” Barlow and her husband sang the song “loudly.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce

While John and Lisa Barlow have been married since they tied the knot in 2003, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20. The two first started dating in 2002 and got engaged. However, they broke their engagement after two years and went their separate ways, with Affleck getting married to Jennifer Garner and Lopez tying the knot with Marc Anthony. The two rekindled their romance in 2021 and eloped to Las Vegas for their wedding the following summer. They held their second wedding ceremony in Georgia with their close ones.