Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Paul Bettany clarifies if he is returning as Vision in the Marvel film

Paul Bettany voiced Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before taking on the mantle of the superhero Vision starting with Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He was last seen in the role in the series WandaVision, which stream. Given that the character is closely associated with Wanda aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has a major role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans wondered if Paul would return as Vision in the film too. The actor has now addressed these rumours. Also read: New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak reveals film's surprise villain and climactic fight scene

Vision was killed by the supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. In WandaVision, which is set after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wanda resurrected Vision through her chaos magic but had to eventually let him go. However, the series showed how a different 'White Vision' was also created and that character was shown flying away after the climactic battle with their fate unknown. Many fans have speculated that the character will be seen in Doctor Strange 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor first joked that he wouldn't return to the MCU "for any kind of money". He then got serious when asked about him being in Doctor Strange 2 and added, "The honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end. And Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) is a man who doesn't allow loose ends."

The actor added that he is certain he will return as Vision in the MCU but isn't certain when that will be. "I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be," he said.

While this does not clear thing, it is a more definitive answer than what the actor gave during his recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's chat show. When the host asked him if he was in Doctor Strange 2, Paul replied, "This is a really great question. And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you ... Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don't know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange."

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6. It is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON