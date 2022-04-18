New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak reveals film's surprise villain and climactic fight scene

A new purported leak from Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness claims to have a shocking reveal that will have ramifications for Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. As per the leak, Wanda aka Scarlet Witch--played by Elizabeth Olsen--is the film's villain and she will break bad in an attempt to journey between various universes. The leak also talks about a climactic battle between Wanda and certain other characters in the film. Also read: New Doctor Strange 2 leak hints at Tom Hiddleston's Loki appearing in film

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, Doctor Strange 2 takes off from where Spider-Man: No Way Home ended. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. Wanda has teased to be one of the most prominent characters in the film, along with America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

The new leak, which has come from MCU insider @MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter claims that the pattern of the trailers and teasers for the film hide the fact the Wanda is the film's villain. As per the leak, Wanda will try to capture America Chavez to get her universe-hopping ability so that she can reunite with her children, whom we saw in the series WandaVision. The fact that Wanda's kids were briefly seen in one of the trailers seems to back this theory.

In addition, the leak also claims that the Marvel Comics' secret society Illuminati are very much part of the the film and they battle Wanda in the climax. In the comics, the Illuminati comprise of characters like Doctor Strange, Professor X, Iron Man, and Mr Fantastic. It is confirmed that Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men films in Doctor Strange 2. In addition, rumours claim that Tom Cruise is playing an Iron Man variant while John Krasinski plays Mr Fantastic in the film. If true, these leaks further substantiate the new leak.

The film is rumoured to feature several starry cameos. Other reported cameos include Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and Halle Berry as Storm. However, none of these are confirmed. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi. The film, part of MCU's Phase 4, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

