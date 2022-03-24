New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leak hints at Tom Hiddleston's Loki's appearance in film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is less than two months away from its theatrical release. Yet, there is so much mystery around the Marvel film. For starters, it is still unclear as to which characters and actors are appearing in the film in cameos. Each week, there is a new rumour or leak about it though. The latest one claims Tom Hiddleston's Loki would be seen in the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer. As always, there is no confirmation on it from Marvel Studios. Also read: Exclusive: Patrick Stewart on reprising Charles Xavier and Jean-Luc Picard

Loki was last seen on film in Avengers: Endgame where he was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin). The character later did appear in his own spin-off series Loki where the concepts of variants and multiverse were fully explored. Given the Doctor Strange 2 also addresses these concepts, it's not far-fetched to expect Loki appearing in it.

The latest leak comes from an interview by voice artiste Peter Lontzek, who is the voice of Loki in German. In a video interview with a local outlet, Peter shared, "There is a new Marvel film that I am currently working on that I am not allowed to talk about."

Fans noted that in other parts of the interview, he hinted that the movie is releasing this summer. Only one Marvel film is slated to release this year- Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. This bolsters an earlier claim in a report by The Hollywood Reporter that Loki will make an appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

Apart from Loki, there is also speculation that Iron Man will return to the MCU with the film, but he will be played by Tom Cruise. Similarly John Krasinski is rumoured to play Mr Fantastic in the film.- The only actor to have confirmed his cameo in the film is Patrick Stewart, who will reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been directed by Spider-Man-fame Sam Raimi and is slated to release on May 6, 2022. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejifor.

