Tobey Maguire trolled for dating model Lily Chee who is ‘3 years older than his daughter’; ex-wife responds

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer has spoken about the recent rumours of romance that surfaced after he was seen with 20 year-old Lily Chee over the weekend. In a new report by The Independent, Jennifer responded to a user via Instagram and said that Tobey ‘was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy.’ Tobey and Lily were spotted at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. (Also read: Tobey Maguire, 49 spotted with 20-year-old model Lily Chee; internet calls him the 'next Leonardo DiCaprio') Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer has defended the actor amid romance rumours.

The report added that it was a user who went to the comments section of the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer to bring her attention to the rumours. In the comment that has been deleted, a user wrote: “Why is your ex-husband b**ging someone three years older than your daughter?”

'I don’t usually respond to such nonsense'

In response, Jennifer commented saying, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

More details

Neither Tobey or Lily have made any comment on this matter as of yet. Although Lily did post a bunch of pictures with her girlfriends from the party on her Instagram account. The pictures of Tobey and Lily saw the actor with his arm around her waist. They wore matching all-white outfits to the summer bash. It was also attended by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Quavo, Druski, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Wayne, and others.

Tobey and Jennifer tied the knot in 2007 in Kona, Hawaii. They were married for nine years before they separated in 2016. She filed for divorce in 2020. He shares two children with Jennifer- daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias.