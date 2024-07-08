Tobey Maguire, 49 spotted with 20-year-old model Lily Chee; internet calls him the 'next Leonardo DiCaprio'

Tobey Maguire was spotted with actor Lily Chee at the glamorous White Party on the Fourth of July. The 49-year-old Spider-Man actor was seen with his arm around the 20-year-old model-actor at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney has a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. Twitter says she's ‘too old’) Tobey Maguire attended the Independence Day bash with 20-year-old actor Lily Chee.

Tobey Maguire Lily Chee at Independence Day bash

The rumored couple wore matching all-white outfits to the summer bash. The event was also attended by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, C.J. Stroud, Quavo, Druski, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Wayne, and others. Lily also too to her Instagram handle and poster her solo as well as group pictures with those present at the party.

Internet reacts to Tobey Maguire's rumoured girlfriend

Although the duo has not yet commented on their relationship official, internet came up with shocked reactions. A section of users compared Toby with his The Great Gatsby co-star and BFF Leonardo DiCaprio due to the age differences with their rumoured girlfriends. While others pointed out how often female actors get trolled as compared to men. A fan commented, “Yet people are so quick to bully any woman who dates someone 9-10 years their junior. Priyanka got bullied so bad, still does for marrying Nick. So twisted and unjust for women!”

About Tobey Maguire

Tobey has been unmarried since 2016, when he and his former wife Jennifer Meyer said they were splitting up after nine years of marriage. They first met in 2003 and got married in 2007. They have two children together, Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15. In 2023, Tobey appeared in an episode of Extrapolations on Apple TV+. Before that, he was in the 2022 film Babylon and played Peter Parker again in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Lily Chee's acting career

Lily has acted in a 2016 episode of Netflix's superhero series - Daredevil and has made appearances in The Other Two, New Amsterdam, Zoe Valentine, and Chicken Girls. She was most recently seen in the short film Nothing, Except Everything.